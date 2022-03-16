March 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Drink News

Email
Print
Share

Get ready, Oberon Day is Monday, March 21 

By
click to enlarge Bell's Oberon, a fan favorite. - RAYMOND M., FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Raymond M., Flickr Creative Commons
  • Bell's Oberon, a fan favorite.

Warmer weather in metro Detroit means bar patio hangs, cookouts, and Oberon.

This year’s Oberon Day, where the Bell's Brewery beer officially goes on sale, is happening on Monday, March 21. Several restaurants and bars in metro Detroit will be celebrating with some hosting keg tappings at midnight.



Many consider the release an unofficial signal that Spring is finally here. Oberon’s bright orange and blue label with its funky, smiling sun is a much-welcomed sight after a long winter of seasonal depression.

This is the first time the annual tradition has been celebrated since 2019 when Bell’s Brewery founder Larry Bell retired and sold the company to Australian-based beer company Lion.

Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo will host an Oberon party starting at 11 a.m. on Monday with live music, and an Oberon-inspired food menu. Different flavors of the seasonal fave will also be on tap including a mango habanero Oberon, pineapple Oberon, and cherry Oberon.

HopCat locations in Kalamazoo and Detroit, Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Ann Arbor, and several other bars across metro Detroit will be celebrating Oberon’s release. To find a celebration near you, (or just a place to drink Oberon without all the fuss) you can check out the event schedule on Bell’s Brewery’s website.

Limited release Tropical Oberon, brewed with guava, mango, and passion fruit, will be back this year in mid-April, too.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Drink News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Drink News

Most Popular

  1. HenriettaHaus introduces ‘Hamtramck-style’ pizza Read More

  2. ‘Gypsy’ is considered a slur, but this Michigan distillery named its vodka after it anyway Read More

  3. Chelsea’s longstanding Common Grill acquired by Zack Sklar’s hospitality group Read More

  4. Despite newfound fame, AlTayeb keeps it real Read More

  5. The brisket is bangin’ at Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation