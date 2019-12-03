Gaylord man who masturbated in front of homes will spend up to 30 years in prison 

click to enlarge Michigan State Police

Michael Dean Estes.

A Gaylord man was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Tuesday for masturbating in front of 14 homes.Michael Dean Estes, 63, received a lengthy sentence because he’s a habitual sex offender.Estes was sentenced to 22 1/2 to 30 years in prison in 46th Circuit Court in Ostego County for aggravated indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person.Michigan State Police said they received a complaint in May about a man window-peeping in the Michaywe area. During the investigation, several residents reported seeing an unknown person near their homes.In an interview with troopers, Estes admitted to masturbating in front of 14 homes late at night, according to a state police news release.In 2003, Estes was convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13 in Ostego County.