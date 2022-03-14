March 14, 2022 Weed » Canna-Business

Gaylord is getting its first cannabis provisioning center 

By
click to enlarge Cloud Cannabis Co.'s new Gaylord provisioning center. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Cloud Cannabis Co.'s new Gaylord provisioning center.

Michigan's Gaylord gets its first cannabis provisioning center on Tuesday.

Cloud Cannabis Co. is set to open its Gaylord outpost on Tuesday at 710 Edelweiss Village Pkwy. It's the company's sixth store in Michigan.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Gift bags that include cannabis samples and Cloud-branded swag will be available for the first 500 customers, and giveaways will be held throughout the day, a press release says.

Since it's a provisioning center and not a dispensary, the Gaylord Cloud Cannabis Co. store is open to medical marijuana cardholders only.

Like Cloud Cannabis Co.'s other stores, the 3,000-square-foot space features a color-coded wall arranged by desired effects to help customers identify products based on needs, including "energize," "focus," "calm," "relief, and "sleep." Budtenders will also be on hand to answer any questions.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

"Michigan's cannabis industry is experiencing incredible growth, and we’re proud of our commitment to build deep roots in Michigan," Cloud Cannabis director of retail operations Mike Leporowski said in a statement. "Opening the first provisioning center in Gaylord is a great milestone for Cloud Cannabis, and we look forward to connecting with the community to provide education on the many benefits of using cannabis."

The company also has stores in Muskegon, Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Utica, and Detroit.

