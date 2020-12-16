Gay dream believer 

click to enlarge Joe Newton

"Well, this is certainly VERY interesting," says actor, singer, and author Andrew Rannells. "I'm honored I made the list of people DREAMER would actually have sex with in real life, if given the chance."Seeing as this two-time Tony Award nominee is taken — Rannells fell in love with Tuc Watkins, one of his co-stars in Boys in the Band on Broadway, and the two men now live together in Los Angeles — there's not much chance of something happening between an anonymous "Savage Love" reader, DREAMER, and Rannells, one of the stars of The Prom on Netflix. But Rannells was more than happy to do a little amateur dream interpretation for a fan."As for the root of this issue," says Rannells, "I suppose it could have something to do with not having the confidence of actually following through with the full act? Maybe while awake he could experiment with fantasizing about a more complete experience and see if that changes his dream life?"My two cents: Perhaps these dreams are lingering evidence of some shame about your same-sex desires — which is why your dream universes conspire to prevent you from having gay sex — or perhaps the continued existence of bigots who would prevent gay men from having sex preys on your subconscious mind and manifests in the form of these frustrating/frustration dreams. Or maybe there's no way of knowing what the hell is going on here and trying to attach meaning to something as random as a dream is a waste of time or a scam or both.The real takeaway here, DREAMER, is that you now have Rannells' permission to masturbate about him whenever you like — or at least that's how I would interpret his encouragement to fantasize about "more complete" experiences with the men who populate your dreams, Rannells included. You didn't need his permission to masturbate about him, of course, and as a general rule we shouldn't need to ask the people we want to jack off about for their OK. But Rannells basically offered, DREAMER, so have at it."Ultimately, we can't control our dreams," adds Rannells. "For instance, I have a recurring stress dream where I'm supposed to be driving Jessica Lange somewhere and I can't get the GPS to work. What does it mean? We'll never know."Follow Andrew Rannells on Instagram @AndrewRannells.Ball busting — the kink you stumbled on — is inherently risky, TESTES, in that you could actually rupture, aka "bust," one or both of your balls. Hence the name. But considering how much pleasure you're deriving from this and considering how short life is and considering how long you've been sexually active and considering how little use you're gonna get out of your balls once you're dead, TESTES, I don't see any reason why you should deprive yourself — at this stage — of this newly discovered sexual pleasure. Well, actually … I can see one reason why you might want to knock this off: When it comes to ball busting, TESTES, there's no way to eliminate the risk of a physical complication that lands your sack in the emergency room, and E.R. nurses and doctors have enough on their plates right now. So maybe give your balls a break until after the pandemic is over and then go nuts.Thank you for sharing, OMO, and here's hoping you get a chance to "do it over again." With a new partner, if you wind up leaving your partner, or with the partner you have now, if you stay. There's nothing you can say to change your partner's libido, OMO, but if you keep talking you may be able to work out a compromise or an accommodation that takes the pressure off her (to round her libido up) and off you (to round yours down). Good luck.