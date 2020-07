Gage Cannabis Co. is opening a new location in Traverse City 

click to enlarge Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. will open a new provisioning center, the company's fifth store, in Traverse City on Friday, July 3.The new location will serve only medical marijuana customers for now, but hopes to be able to sell for recreational customers in the near future, according to a press release.Due to the coronavirus, it's open for only curbside delivery for now. Customers can order from their phones and have items delivered to them outside.It's the first Gage Cannabis Co. location "up north.""We are thrilled to bring Gage to the Northwest Michigan region," Gage's Dave Malinoski said in a statement. "Being able to provide premium cannabis products to Traverse City’s community is a huge win for us and the locals. We look forward to contributing to the socioeconomic development of the community by providing jobs, reliable resources for patients, and effective community outreach."The 2,400 square-foot store will employ 25 local residents. Customers can expect dozens of strains of flower, as well as pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories, and apparel.The store will kick things off with a grand opening party starting at 6 a.m. on Friday. The first 150 patients will receive beach tote bags with a beach towel and water bottle. Sales open for online ordering after the grand opening weekend.Gage Cannabis Co. is located at 1025 Hannah Ave., Traverse City. More information is available at gageusa.com Gage opened a provisioning center in Ferndale last year. The company also has locations in Adrian and Lansing, with more locations set to open in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. The company also operates California rapper Berner's Cookies store in Detroit.