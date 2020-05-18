Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Marijuana » Canna-Business

Gage Cannabis Co. is expanding to Lansing 

Gage Cannabis Co. will open its fourth Michigan store in Lansing on Friday, May 22.

The store, which is open to medical marijuana card-holders only at this time, is located at 3425 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. The company says it plans to eventually offer recreational marijuana sales. Due to the coronavirus, it is open for curbside delivery.



The 4,000-square-foot store will employ about 20 local residents and feature more than 50 varieties of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, and more. Store hours are 9 a.m.-10 p.m. The company says it's expecting long lines for its grand opening, and says people can start to form a line at midnight.

The company opened locations in Ferndale and Adrian last year. It also operates a Cookies-branded store in Detroit, a partnership with the California-based rapper Berner.

As part of its partnership with the local community, Gage announced that is is working with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, Capital Area Humane Society, and Footprints of Michigan, and its workers will volunteer for the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region.

Gage plans to open additional locations in Traverse City, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo in the coming months, as well as locations in Bay City, Buena Vista, Center Line, Grand Rapids, and Lenox Township at later dates.

More information is available at gageusa.com.

