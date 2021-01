Gage Cannabis Co. expected to open its first Grand Rapids location Friday 

click to enlarge Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co.'s flagship store in Ferndale.

Gage Cannabis Co. is set to open a new location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Jan. 15.The 4,018-square-foot store is located at 3075 South Peregrine Rd., Grand Rapids. At this time, the store will only be open for business to medical marijuana cardholders, and orders will be available for curbside pick-up only.The store is expected to open for business at 9 a.m. for Friday. The first 100 patients will receive a Gage-branded bag filled with apparel, rolling papers, other promotional items. Other prizes like AirPods and an iPad will also be available.The company says it will offer more than 40 exclusive strains of flower in addition to a variety of pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories, and apparel."As a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, I’m thrilled to introduce my hometown to Gage," Drew McCarthy, Gage’s store manager and local Grand Rapids media personality, said in a statement. "While the company prides itself on the three Cs – cannabis, culture and community – in my short time with the company I’ve witnessed a fourth C, caring. I’m proud to be part of a company that cares about its employees, cares about its products and cares about the community."Gage will also distribute vouchers encouraging patients to visit and shop at other local Grand Rapids businesses, while supplies last.it's Gage Cannabis Co.'s sixth location, following locations in Adrian, Ferndale, Lansing, and Traverse City. Gage is also a partner at the Cookies store in Detroit. More locations are expected to open by the end of 2021.More information is available at gageusa.com