See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

January 12, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Gage Cannabis Co. expected to open its first Grand Rapids location Friday 

By
click to enlarge Gage Cannabis Co.'s flagship store in Ferndale. - GAGE CANNABIS CO.
  • Gage Cannabis Co.
  • Gage Cannabis Co.'s flagship store in Ferndale.

Gage Cannabis Co. is set to open a new location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Jan. 15.

The 4,018-square-foot store is located at 3075 South Peregrine Rd., Grand Rapids. At this time, the store will only be open for business to medical marijuana cardholders, and orders will be available for curbside pick-up only.



The store is expected to open for business at 9 a.m. for Friday. The first 100 patients will receive a Gage-branded bag filled with apparel, rolling papers, other promotional items. Other prizes like AirPods and an iPad will also be available.

The company says it will offer more than 40 exclusive strains of flower in addition to a variety of pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories, and apparel.

"As a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, I’m thrilled to introduce my hometown to Gage," Drew McCarthy, Gage’s store manager and local Grand Rapids media personality, said in a statement. "While the company prides itself on the three Cs – cannabis, culture and community – in my short time with the company I’ve witnessed a fourth C, caring. I’m proud to be part of a company that cares about its employees, cares about its products and cares about the community."

Gage will also distribute vouchers encouraging patients to visit and shop at other local Grand Rapids businesses, while supplies last.

it's Gage Cannabis Co.'s sixth location, following locations in Adrian, Ferndale, Lansing, and Traverse City. Gage is also a partner at the Cookies store in Detroit. More locations are expected to open by the end of 2021.

More information is available at gageusa.com.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's recreational cannabis sales were up 482% in 2020, because what else were we going to do? Read More

  2. Washtenaw County says cases involving natural psychedelics will no longer be charged Read More

  3. Michigan's cannabis reforms and commutations are a good first step, but advocates say more work must be done Read More

  4. Once ensnared by the War on Drugs, now he owns Grand Rapids' first locally owned marijuana dispensary Read More

  5. High Times is launching its first cannabis products in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation