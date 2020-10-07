Free Will Astrology (Oct. 7-13) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

"A person's best ally is someone who takes care of herself," says actress Susan Clark. I heartily agree. The people with whom you can cultivate the most resilient bonds and most interesting synergy are those who have a high degree of self-sufficiency — those who take rigorous responsibility for themselves and treat themselves with tender compassion. In the coming weeks, Aries, I think it's especially important for you to emphasize relationships with allies who fit that description. Bonus! Their exemplary self-care will influence you to vigorously attend to your own self-care.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

According to my reading of the astrological potentials, the coming weeks will be an excellent time for you to take a vacation in reverse. What's that? It's when you devote yourself to renewing and reinvigorating your relationship with the work you love. You intensify your excitement for the vocation or job or long-term quest that teaches you important life lessons. You apply yourself with sublime enthusiasm to honing the discipline you need to fulfill the assignments you came to earth to accomplish.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20

"If you are not having fun, you are doing something wrong," said comedian Groucho Marx. He was exaggerating so as to drive home his humorous point, but his idea contains some truth — and will be especially applicable to you in the immediate future. According to my analysis of the astrological omens, you have a temporary exemption from feeling frantically dour and unpleasantly dutiful. As crazy as the world is right now, you have a cosmic mandate to enjoy more playtime and amusement than usual. The rest of us are depending on you to provide us with doses of casual cheer.

CANCER: June 21 – July 22

"Leave the door open for the unknown, the door into the dark," writes Cancerian author Rebecca Solnit, adding, "That's where the most important things come from." I think this is good advice for you in the coming weeks. What exactly does it mean? How and why should you do what she advises? My first suggestion is to reframe your conception of the unknown and the dark. Imagine them as the source of everything new; as the place from which the future comes; as the origin of creative changes. Then instruct your imagination to be adventurous as it explores brewing possibilities in the dark and the unknown.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

"If something comes to life in others because of you, then you have made an approach to immortality," wrote author Norman Cousins. Whether or not you believe the "immortality" part of his formulation, I'm sure you understand how fabulous it is when you help activate beauty and vitality in someone. You may even feel that inspiring people to unleash their dormant potential is one of the most noble pleasures possible. I bring these thoughts to your attention, Leo, because I suspect that you now have exceptional power to perform services like these for your allies, friends, and loved ones. I dare you to make it one of your top priorities.

VIRGO: August 23 – Sept. 22

"The messiah will come when we don't need him any more," said author Franz Kafka. In that spirit, and in alignment with current astrological omens, I will tell you that the precise help you wish you could attract into your life will show up as soon as you make initial efforts to provide that help to yourself. Here are some additional nuances: The gift or blessing you think you need most will be offered to you by fate once you begin giving that gift or blessing to yourself. A rescuer will arrive not too long after you take steps to rescue yourself. You'll finally figure out how to make practical use of a key lesson as you're teaching that lesson to someone you care for.

LIBRA: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin said that we don't just naturally know how to create our destinies. It takes research and hard work. "All of us have to learn how to invent our lives, make them up, imagine them," she wrote. "We need to be taught these skills; we need guides to show us how. If we don't, our lives get made up for us by other people." I bring this to your attention, Libra, because the coming weeks will be an excellent time to upgrade and refine your mastery of these essential powers. What can you do to enhance your capacity to invent your life? Which teachers and information sources might be helpful?

SCORPIO: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

In 1984, hip-hop group Run-DMC was the first to achieve a gold record in their genre, meaning they sold more than 500,000 albums. Their next album sold over a million. They were pioneers. In 1986, legendary producer Rick Rubin encouraged them to do a remake of "Walk This Way," a song by the hard-rock band Aerosmith. The members of Run-DMC didn't want to do it; they felt the tune was in a genre too unlike their own. But Rubin eventually convinced them, and the cross-pollination was phenomenally successful. The Run-DMC-meets-Aerosmith collaboration launched a new genre that sold very well. The song was later voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In this spirit, and in accordance with current cosmic rhythms, I urge you to try a bold hybrid or two yourself, Scorpio: blends of elements or influences that may seem a bit improbable. They could ultimately yield big dividends.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

You Sagittarians periodically go through phases when you specialize in stirring up fresh intuitions. I mean, you're always one of the zodiac's Intuition Champions, but during these special times, your flow becomes an overflow. You have a knack for seeking and finding visions of the interesting future; you get excited by possibilities that are on the frontiers of your confidence. From what I can tell, your life in recent weeks has been bringing you these delights — and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Take maximum advantage. Aggressively gather in the gifts being offered by your inner teacher.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Calling on my expert knowledge of healing language and imaginative psychology, I have formulated a mantra for you to use in the next six weeks. I suggest you say it five times after you wake up, and again at midday, and before dinner, and before sleep. It should help keep you intimately aligned with the dynamic groove that the cosmos will be conspiring to provide for you. For best results, picture yourself as glowing inside with the qualities named in the mantra. Here it is: StrongBrightFree ClearBoldBrisk DeepNimbleKind AdroitSteadyWarm.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles features displays that extol the musicians who've won Grammy Awards over the years. A few years ago, a distinctly unfamous musician named Paz Dylan made professional-looking fake posters touting his own magnificent accomplishments, and managed to sneakily hang them on the museum walls. They remained there for a month before anyone noticed. I'm going to encourage you to engage in similar gamesmanship in the coming weeks, Aquarius. It'll be a favorable time to use ingenuity and unconventional approaches to boost your confidence and enhance your reputation.

PISCES: Feb.19 – March 20

"Relationships never stop being a work in progress," writes author Nora Roberts. That's bad news and good news. It's bad news because even for the most loving bond, you must tirelessly persist in the challenging task of reinventing the ways the two of you fit together. It's good news because few activities can make you more emotionally intelligent and soulfully wise than continually reinventing the ways the two of you fit together. I bring these thoughts to your attention because the coming weeks will be a fertile time for such daunting and rewarding work.

This week's homework: What's the most interesting and transformative action you could take right now?

