January 23, 2020 Arts & Culture » Culture

Email
Print
Share

Found Footage Festival Vol. 9 celebrates the good, the bad, and the really weird in Ann Arbor and Detroit 

By
click to enlarge Uhhhhhh? - COURTESY OF FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL VOL. 9
  • Courtesy of Found Footage Festival Vol. 9
  • Uhhhhhh?

Facercise, acne rap, how to cybersex on the internet, and here come the hunks are just a few samplings of Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher’s national thrift store and garage sale foraging. The childhood friends began collecting found videotapes in 1991 after stumbling across a training video titled “Inside and Outside Custodial Duties” at a Wisconsin McDonald’s. Thus, the Found Footage Festival was born — “a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America.”

Since 2004, Pickett (The Onion) and Prueher (The Colbert Report) have sacrificed any semblance of a normal life to deliver the best of the worst unearthed VHS finds from across the country, including the 1983 travelogue Carnival in Rio, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger seducing a woman with watermelon and, later, wearing a very appropriated headdress. Now in its ninth volume, this year’s Found Footage Festival promises recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, an exercise video called “Skiercise!” a “jaw-dropping” home movie taken at a hose factory in Windsor, a local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat, and a tape labeled “bonion sergery.”

Show starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Michigan Theater; 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org; Tickets are $18. Show starts at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Cinema Detroit; 4126 Third Ave., Detroit; 313-482-9028; cinemadetroit.org. Tickets are $12.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Found Footage Festival Volume 9 @ Michigan Theater

    • Sun., Jan. 26, 7 p.m. $18

  • User Submitted
    Found Footage Festival Volume 9 @ Cinema Detroit

    • Mon., Jan. 27, 8-10 p.m. $12+
    • Buy Tickets
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Culture

More Culture »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive Marvel superhero exhibit to land at the Henry Ford Museum with more than 300 artifacts Read More

  2. Former Tiger Ron LeFlore nominated for baseball’s ‘anti Hall of Fame’ Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Jan. 22-28) Read More

  4. Sci-fi flick ‘Underwater’ is only shallow Read More

  5. Identical twin brothers take a blue-collar approach to making blue-collar sculptures Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...