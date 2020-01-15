Found Footage Festival Vol. 9 celebrates the good, the bad, and the really weird in Ann Arbor and Detroit 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Found Footage Festival Vol. 9

Uhhhhhh?

Facercise, acne rap, how to cybersex on the internet, and here come the hunks are just a few samplings of Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher’s national thrift store and garage sale foraging. The childhood friends began collecting found videotapes in 1991 after stumbling across a training video titled “Inside and Outside Custodial Duties” at a Wisconsin McDonald’s. Thus, the Found Footage Festival was born — “a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America.”Since 2004, Pickett () and Prueher () have sacrificed any semblance of a normal life to deliver the best of the worst unearthed VHS finds from across the country, including the 1983 travelogue Carnival in Rio, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger seducing a woman with watermelon and, later, wearing a very appropriated headdress. Now in its ninth volume, this year’s Found Footage Festival promises recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, an exercise video called “Skiercise!” a “jaw-dropping” home movie taken at a hose factory in Windsor, a local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat, and a tape labeled “bonion sergery.”