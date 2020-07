Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty has entered the marijuana game with 'Pucker Up' pre-rolls 

click to enlarge Pincanna

Four-time Stanley Cup champion and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty.

After going public with his struggles with alcoholism and crediting medical marijuana to helping him overcome them, former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty is now getting off the bench and entering the cannabis industry himself.The four-time Stanley Cup champion has teamed up with Michigan-based cannabis company Pincanna to launch a new line of pre-rolls for medical marijuana customers. The Darren McCarty "Pucker Up" pre-rolls will be available when Pincanna opens its Kalkaska store on Thursday, July 2."Words can't express how grateful I am to have this opportunity to spread the love and benefits of cannabis," McCarty said in a statement. "This is just the start of creating an amazing collection of medical cannabis products to help others with their wellness practices, as they seek to relieve body aches and pains."According to a press release, McCarty is working with Pincanna on future products, including marijuana strains, gummies, a CBD topical rub, and a weed-infused candy bar.McCarty is one of several athletes to go public about marijuana use in recent years, something that had been taboo in professional sports. Recently, the major leagues have decided to loosen restrictions on cannabis use "It saved my life," McCarty told the Detroit Free Press . "I'd be dead without it."The Pincanna Kalkaska store is located at 786 S. Cedar Street. Pincanna plans to open other stores throughout the state.