For the avid sweet-tooth and art lover, there's Detroit's Bon Bon Bon 

click to enlarge Chris Gerard

Bon Bon Bon's Winter 2019 collection

Warning: This is not your average box of chocolates. Detroit’s Bon Bon Bon is a treat so special they named it thrice — and, most recently, opened up its third location in Midtown.This women-owned chocolate factory churns out bite-sized works of art, in a variety of daring flavor combinations. Hidden away inside the insanely cute and custom packaging (make sure to snap a pic before and after opening, you know, for the "'Gram") are bons in favorite flavors like Bumpy Cake, Killer Cereal, Mustachio, Bour-Bon-Bon-Bon, Beach Bum Berry, Lemon Bar None, Creme Brûlée, and Coffee & Donuts. Or take a dive into their pre-selected winter collection box, featuring flavors like Pepper-Mint, Nog, Lou Spruce, Yule Log, Gingerbread, and Polar Vortex. Bon lovers can purchase individual chocolates for $3.50 or $35 for 10 pieces, $52.50 for a box of 15, or a 32-piece bon box for $112. New additions to Bon Bon Bons’ sweet treat roster are a selection of chocolate mixtapes, floppy disks, and records (all edible, of course). For anyone looking to gift an experience, Bon Bon Bon offers facility tours where folks can take a peek at the behind-the-scenes process, learn about ethical chocolate, and, yes, make and package their own bons.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.