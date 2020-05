Flint-area Bloom City Club is now open for adult-use marijuana sales 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bloom City Club

Bloom City Club in Burton, outside of Flint, is now open for adult-use marijuana sales.The store opened for medical sales on May 11, and started offering recreational weed sales on May 23.“Within hours of our location being open for business, we received many inquiries about the addition of adult-use products to our menu,” says Matt Vohwinkle, manager of Bloom City Club Burton. “We were just waiting for State approvals to begin serving our adult customers. We are thrilled to be able to serve all legal cannabis consumers so soon after our initial opening.”Due to the coronavirus, the store is open for curbside pick-up only for orders placed on the phone or online. The company says it will throw a proper grand opening party when the coronavirus crisis ends.The Burton location is the latest edition for the company, which opened its first store in Ann Arbor. It's located at 4086 Davison Rd., Burton; 810-820-7696; bloomcityclub.com