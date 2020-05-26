Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

May 26, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Flint-area Bloom City Club is now open for adult-use marijuana sales 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF BLOOM CITY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Bloom City Club

Bloom City Club in Burton, outside of Flint, is now open for adult-use marijuana sales.

The store opened for medical sales on May 11, and started offering recreational weed sales on May 23.



“Within hours of our location being open for business, we received many inquiries about the addition of adult-use products to our menu,” says Matt Vohwinkle, manager of Bloom City Club Burton. “We were just waiting for State approvals to begin serving our adult customers. We are thrilled to be able to serve all legal cannabis consumers so soon after our initial opening.”

Due to the coronavirus, the store is open for curbside pick-up only for orders placed on the phone or online. The company says it will throw a proper grand opening party when the coronavirus crisis ends.

The Burton location is the latest edition for the company, which opened its first store in Ann Arbor. It's located at 4086 Davison Rd., Burton; 810-820-7696; bloomcityclub.com.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Canna-Business »

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. New study finds cannabis could reduce chances of COVID-19 infection Read More

  2. The Ultimate Guide to CBD And Seniors for Weight Loss Read More

  3. Pincanna opens medical and adult-use cannabis store in Kalkaska Read More

  4. Why Did We Create Blue Ribbon Hemp? Read More

  5. CBD Topicals - Salves, Creams and Balms Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation