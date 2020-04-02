First Oakland County dispensary to deliver marijuana begins service Friday 

click to enlarge
-
Lume Cannabis Company
-
Lume in Walled Lake.
Lume Cannabis Co. in Walled Lake will become the first dispensary in Oakland County to offer home delivery of marijuana products to patients and recreational customers.
Beginning Friday, the dispensary
will begin delivering flower, edibles, concentrates, and vape cartridges to many communities in Oakland and Wayne counties.
Another Walled Lake dispensary, The Greenhouse
, plans to soon begin delivering to Oakland County, Livingston County, and northern Wayne County.
The delivery services come at a time when the state is barring in-store marijuana sales to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Curbside and delivery are the only options for customers and patients.
“Lume Delivery has been in high demand in our stores in Evart and Honor and we expect it will be equally as popular here at our Walled Lake store,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We look forward to making this service available to our patients and customers in Oakland and Wayne counties because it will make it more convenient for them to access our huge variety of high-quality cannabis products during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The dispensary limits deliveries to orders of at least $125. The delivery service will be available in the following ZIP codes:
• Walled Lake – 48390
• Bloomfield Hills – 48301, 48302, 48304
• Commerce Township – 48382
• Milford – 48380, 48381
• Highland – 48356, 48357
• White Lake – 48383, 48386
• Wixom – 48393
• New Hudson – 48165
• South Lyon – 48178
• Novi – 48377, 48375, 48374
• Northville – 48167, 48168
• Plymouth – 48170
• Livonia – 48150, 48152, 48154
• Farmington Hills – 48331, 48334, 48336
• West Bloomfield – 48322, 48323, 48324
• Keego Harbor – 48320
• Franklin – 48025
• Birmingham – 48009
• Troy – 48084, 48098
Lume, which also operates dispensaries in Evart, Owosso, Honor, Kalamazoo, Adrian, and Big Rapids, plans to open additional stores by April. Those locations include Petoskey, Negaunee, and Mackinaw City. The Walled Lake store is located at 861 N. Pontiac Trail.
The Greenhouse plans to begin delivering marijuana products as early as two weeks from now. The coverage area will be Oakland County, Livingston County, and northern Wayne County.
“Right now, we are looking for quality drivers who we can train and create a system of not only successful delivery but a system that is safe for the drivers and those buying cannabis from Greenhouse,” Mort Meisner, CEO of Grow Cannabis Marketing, tells Metro Times
.
