Ferndale's The Fly Trap is set to reopen under Bobcat Bonnie's management 

The Fly Trap.

Brunch in metro Detroit wasn’t the same when Ferndale diner The Fly Trap had to close back in September due to staffing shortages.Well, the “finer diner” might be reopening sooner than we think, with new management that is no stranger to the Detroit dining scene.Matt Buskard, the owner of local chain Bobcat Bonnie’s, will now helm the Fly Trap at its grand return to brunch next month.In a post to Fly Trap’s social media pages, Buskard shares that when news broke of Fly Trap’s closing he reached out to Kara and Gavin McMillian, the Fly Trap’s founders and owners for the last 17 years. Buskard says that he wanted to assist them in figuring out the best solution to keep the Fly Trap going. For one, Buskard says he wants the Fly Trap to remain unchanged.“While we do own other restaurants, our goal is singular which is to ensure that The Fly Trap stays The Fly Trap,” Buskard said in the social media post. “We plan on changing NOTHING (besides some physical touch ups that are needed to the building).”Buskard also wrote a lot of staff that regular "trappers" have grown to know will also be returning when The Fly Trap reopens.As for the McMillians, they also wrote a lengthy goodbye on social media to all their trappers who’ve supported them for nearly two decades. They explained how hard the pandemic was on their small business and how Buskard’s friendship and support over the years made them feel they were leaving their business in the best hands.“We entertained no other offers in [the] sale of our beloved business because we knew that his heart was all Fly Trap and in the preservation of our small diner’s legacy,” the McMillians wrote.An official grand re-opening date has not been given at this time.