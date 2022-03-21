March 21, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Ferndale's The Fly Trap is reopening on Tuesday 

By
click to enlarge The Fly Trap. - JIMMY EMERSON, DVM, FLICKR CREATICE COMMONS

Finally, one of Ferndale’s go-to brunch spots is coming back to the scene.

The Fly Trap is set to reopen on Tuesday, March 22, after being closed since September. It will now be run by the owner of Bobcat Bonnie’s, who took over the restaurant back in February.



Business hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant says the limited hours are temporary until they get more staff trained up.

When news first broke that Bobcat Bonnie’s owner Matt Buskard would be taking over, he said he was adamant about keeping The Fly Trap the same restaurant we’ve come to know and love.

From The Fly Trap’s social media posts, it’s clear he’s sticking to that plan. The restaurant posted a photo of its new menu on Instagram with a sticky note on it that says, “Changes: None. See you soon.” Indeed, it’s the exact same menu as before the restaurant closed.

On Saturday, the restaurant officially announced plans to reopen for Tuesday morning brunch.

“Did some training and test runs and 100% of those who came said ‘it tastes exactly as it did prior.’ That’s the best compliment we can get,” the post on Instagram reads. “...Tuesday may be a busy day (as the anticipation has built…) so plz be kind if you come in Tuesday and it’s busy!”

We hope this means the hot sauce, aka Swat Sauce, is coming back too.


