August 28, 2019 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Ferndale's Gage Cannabis Co. postpones opening until mid-September 

By
click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito

Cannabis connoisseurs excited to check out the offerings at a new "high-end" marijuana store coming to Ferndale are going to have to wait a little longer.

According to an email sent to the Gage Cannabis Co.'s mailing list, the store's opening date has been pushed back from the end of August to the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 14. A spokesman elaborated in an emailed statement to Metro Times:

"At Gage, we wake up every morning excited and energized by offering the best cannabis experiences to our patients in Michigan. In order to do that, we hold our product lineup to extremely high standards — both in terms of quality and quantity.

As such, we made the decision to reschedule our Gage Ferndale grand opening weekend to Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 to ensure our full product line is available to our patients.

We are truly overwhelmed by the excitement and support we’ve received in the community and look forward to serving you.”

Many consumers, producers, and sellers in Michigan have reported that the state is experiencing a marijuana shortage, which some are blaming on a change made by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency that mandates all cannabis must be tested before entering the market. Before the change, consumers could purchase untested cannabis as long as they signed a waiver.
Related Gage Cannabis Co. is about to bring a high-end marijuana experience to Ferndale
Donnell Cravens shows off the new retail floor at the soon-to-open Gage Cannabis Co. in Ferndale.
Gage Cannabis Co. is about to bring a high-end marijuana experience to Ferndale
By Lee DeVito
Canna-Business
When it opens, Gage Cannabis Co. promises a retail experience akin to a high-end, big-box store. The company has also inked a deal to be the exclusive Michigan retailer for the Cookies brand, the California-based marijuana company owned by Mexican-American rapper Berner, which has become a popular streetwear brand in its own right.

More information is available at gageusa.com.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Related Locations

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

More Canna-Business »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Smoking good old-fashioned flower is the best way to ingest cannabis for pain relief, according to study Read More

  2. Cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids? Marijuana sophistication will soon move into wine snob territory Read More

  3. Gage Cannabis Co. is about to bring a high-end marijuana experience to Ferndale Read More

  4. 3 Michigan communities to decide if they want recreational marijuana businesses Read More

  5. More cannabis companies join Michigan’s green rush Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...