Ferndale's Gage Cannabis Co. postpones opening until mid-September 

Cannabis connoisseurs excited to check out the offerings at a new "high-end" marijuana store
coming to Ferndale are going to have to wait a little longer.
According to an email sent to the Gage Cannabis Co.'s mailing list, the store's opening date has been pushed back from the end of August to the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 14. A spokesman elaborated in an emailed statement to Metro Times
"At Gage, we wake up every morning excited and energized by offering the best cannabis experiences to our patients in Michigan. In order to do that, we hold our product lineup to extremely high standards — both in terms of quality and quantity.
As such, we made the decision to reschedule our Gage Ferndale grand opening weekend to Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 to ensure our full product line is available to our patients.
We are truly overwhelmed by the excitement and support we’ve received in the community and look forward to serving you.”
Many consumers, producers, and sellers in Michigan have reported that the state is experiencing a marijuana shortage
, which some are blaming on a change made by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency that mandates all cannabis must be tested before entering the market. Before the change, consumers could purchase untested cannabis as long as they signed a waiver.
When it opens, Gage Cannabis Co. promises a retail experience akin to a high-end, big-box store. The company has also inked a deal to be the exclusive Michigan retailer for the Cookies brand, the California-based marijuana company owned by Mexican-American rapper Berner, which has become a popular streetwear brand in its own right.
More information is available at gageusa.com
