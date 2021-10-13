Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

October 13, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Feds raid Texas facility to seize counterfeit Ooze vape pen batteries 

By
click to enlarge Ooze's stylish Slim Twist vape pens are among the most popular on the market. - COURTESY OF OOZE
  • Courtesy of Ooze
  • Ooze's stylish Slim Twist vape pens are among the most popular on the market.

Michigan-based Ooze's stylish Slim Twist vape pens are among the most popular on the market — so much so that a Texas facility was caught distributing counterfeits.



According to a press release sent by Ooze parent company Cannatron, the U.S. Marshals raided a distribution center in Houston on Oct. 7 and seized counterfeit Ooze vape pen batteries.

The company says the counterfeits looked like Ooze's pens, but lacked the safety mechanisms that prevent them from overheating.

"This is a huge win not only for our business, but every distributor and wholesaler we work with, and especially for our individual customers," Ooze's Partner George Sinishtaj said in a statement. "The safety of our products is our top priority, and to put it lightly, the counterfeit batteries are dangerous."

He added, "We've worked too hard to get our brand to the place it is today to let these counterfeiters operate freely. We are actively working with law enforcement to stop these sham businesses from selling counterfeits once and for all."

Ooze launched in Oak Park in 2015.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

‘Titane’ takes body horror into glorious, gender-bending overdrive
The decline and fall of American democracy is here. To fix it, we must acknowledge its presence.
An age gap mind fuck
Facebook is a public health hazard
Free Will Astrology (Oct. 13-19)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Most Popular

  1. Lung damage from black market vapes was less common in states with legal pot, like Michigan, study finds Read More

  2. Cannabis use could make COVID-19 breakthroughs more likely, according to study. More data is needed. Read More

  3. Why is so much weed being smuggled from Canada, where it's legal, to Michigan, where it's also legal? Read More

  4. A cannabis consumption event is coming to Ypsi, complete with a Pink Floyd cover band and laser show Read More

  5. NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber breaks ground on cannabis campus in Southwest Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation