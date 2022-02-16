February 16, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Email
Print
Share

Ex-Macomb County prosecutor sentenced to 21 months in prison for fraud scheme 

By

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. - MACOMB COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
  • Macomb County Prosecutor's Office
  • Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, who spent 15 years putting people behind bars, was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison on a felony count of obstructing justice.

Smith, 55, of Macomb Township, misspent nearly $75,000 from his campaign fund through schemes from 2012 to 2019.



Smith resigned from office in March 2020 and pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in January 2021.

Sentencing guidelines called for 15 to 21 months of incarceration.

Smith is also facing 10 felony counts, including misconduct in office and conducting a criminal enterprise, in state court for allegedly participating in a scheme to embezzle $600,000 in county forfeiture funds.

In that case, his next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Michigan News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Michigan News

Most Popular

  1. Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield’s former top staffers Read More

  2. To mask or not to mask, that is not the question Read More

  3. Helping drug users stay alive isn’t the same as supporting their addiction Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (Feb. 16-22) Read More

  5. Savage Love: Quickies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation