Edmore Provisionary is now open for medical and recreational cannabis sales 

click to enlarge Edmore Provisionary

Montcalm County's first marijuana provisioning center opened this week. Edmore Provisionary opened its doors for medical and recreational marijuana customers on Thusday.The store is operated by Muskegon-based Agri-Med and located at 202 E. Main St., Edmore."I’m excited about the opportunity to bring safe, legal, and high-quality cannabis to adults in Edmore," Agri-Med owner Greg Maki said in a statement. "I believe that people should be able to purchase legal cannabis in their own community and not have to travel — just like buying groceries, tires, or a pizza, you should be able to shop in your own town."The company has hired 15 people, most from the local community. "I’ve had my eye on communities big and small where I could improve a building, create jobs and make a difference in people’s lives," Maki said.Expect flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and topicals, all made in Michigan."We work with growers and processors from all over the state," Maki said. "People will find the same great brands here that they’ll find in Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, or Lansing."