Eaze expands recreational cannabis delivery to Detroit 

Cannabis delivery company Eaze is now in Detroit.

Eaze gives a different meaning to special delivery. The San Francisco-based company allows consumers to order cannabis and have it delivered right to their doorstep.The company's initial Michigan expansion earlier this year only included deliveries to Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, but through a partnership with Pleasantrees, delivery will now be expanded to Detroit."This allows customers to find their favorite, and try, new products from the comfort of home," Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy said to the Detroit Free Press . "We believe delivery is going to be a huge part of the Michigan success story."While Eaze might be one of the largest cannabis delivery companies, it's not the first to offer delivery in Detroit. Hazel Park dispensary Breeze offers delivery to Detroit and Lantern , a service like Eaze, began delivering in Detroit last October.Customers can order cannabis online at eaze.com