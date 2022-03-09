March 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Drink News

Email
Print
Share

Eastern Market Brewing Co.’s sister taproom to have grand opening this weekend 

By
click to enlarge Ferndale Project will open its new taproom this month. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Ferndale Project will open its new taproom this month.

It was a few weeks before Michigan, and the world, felt the hard effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that Ferndale Project, the sister brewpub of Easter Market Brewing Co., opened in the former Axle Brewing Co.'s Livernois Tap in Ferndale.

That February 2020 opening was accompanied with a grand opening party, but celebrations were short-lived as the state shut down one month later. That December, Ferndale Project hosted a crowdsourcing campaign on Mainvest that allowed the taproom to maintain through the challenges.



Fast forward to March 2022, just over two years since Ferndale Project's first grand opening party, the brewpub is ready to open again. On Saturday, March 12, the brew will be flowing as Ferndale Project opens its doors — and taps — again for its 2022 grand opening.

"I keep telling the team, this is a Grand Opening and not a Grand Re-Opening. In many ways, Saturday is a fresh start for us, and our employees. It also feels like it's signaling an end to the COVID-19 pandemic," Dayne Bartscht, managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co., said in a press release. "Over the last two years, we were put to the test and this Saturday is as much a celebration of our opening, as it is of our survival."

Ferndale Project not only has a newly remodeled taproom, but it also features an extended outdoor patio and an ASHE Coffee Cafe with a walk-up window. The space also features a bodega that carries Ferndale Project and Eastern Market Brewing Co. merchandise and cans.

"All Ferndale Project has known is the pandemic. We opened as an 'experimental brewery,' but little did we know how much that phrase would be tested," said Bartscht in a statement. "Experimentation was forced into our DNA. We learned a lot about ourselves over the past two years and this weekend is a culmination of all that self-discovery. There is one constant though, and that’s the Ferndale community. No matter what was thrown at us, it has always felt like our community was unwilling to let us fail. We’ll always be grateful."

Ferndale Project is located at 567 Livernois, Ferndale. The grand opening celebration will be from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Drink News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Drink News

Most Popular

  1. A growing number of Michigan Starbucks workers are moving to unionize Read More

  2. Detroit PizzaPlex ‘Sospeso Collective’ program invites customers to buy pizza donations for food banks Read More

  3. Despite newfound fame, AlTayeb keeps it real Read More

  4. Yet another food hall opens in metro Detroit, this time inside the MGM Grand Casino Read More

  5. Report: Detroit requires 77 steps to open a restaurant Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation