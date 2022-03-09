Eastern Market Brewing Co.’s sister taproom to have grand opening this weekend 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Photo
- Ferndale Project will open its new taproom this month.
It was a few weeks before Michigan, and the world, felt the hard effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that Ferndale Project, the sister brewpub of Easter Market Brewing Co., opened in the former Axle Brewing Co.'s
Livernois Tap in Ferndale.
That February 2020 opening was accompanied with a grand opening party, but celebrations were short-lived as the state shut down one month later. That December, Ferndale Project hosted a crowdsourcing campaign
on Mainvest that allowed the taproom to maintain through the challenges.
Fast forward to March 2022, just over two years since Ferndale Project's first grand opening party, the brewpub is ready to open again. On Saturday, March 12, the brew will be flowing as Ferndale Project opens its doors — and taps — again for its 2022 grand opening.
"I keep telling the team, this is a Grand Opening and not a Grand Re-Opening. In many ways, Saturday is a fresh start for us, and our employees. It also feels like it's signaling an end to the COVID-19 pandemic," Dayne Bartscht, managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co., said in a press release. "Over the last two years, we were put to the test and this Saturday is as much a celebration of our opening, as it is of our survival."
Ferndale Project not only has a newly remodeled taproom, but it also features an extended outdoor patio and an ASHE Coffee Cafe with a walk-up window. The space also features a bodega that carries Ferndale Project and Eastern Market Brewing Co. merchandise and cans.
"All Ferndale Project has known is the pandemic. We opened as an 'experimental brewery,' but little did we know how much that phrase would be tested," said Bartscht in a statement. "Experimentation was forced into our DNA. We learned a lot about ourselves over the past two years and this weekend is a culmination of all that self-discovery. There is one constant though, and that’s the Ferndale community. No matter what was thrown at us, it has always felt like our community was unwilling to let us fail. We’ll always be grateful."
Ferndale Project is located at 567 Livernois, Ferndale. The grand opening celebration will be from 8 a.m. to midnight.
