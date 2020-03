Due to the coronavirus, we have to put Metro Retro on pause Looking back on 40 years of MT

As we count down to our 40th anniversary in October, we’ve been revisiting our archives to highlightstories that resonate in 2020.Unfortunately, due the spreading of the coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order for all non-essential businesses to close. We do not have access to's print archives for the next several weeks and therefore have to put this project on hold.We're hoping we can revisit it in time for our 40th anniversary bash. Hell, at this point we hope we make it to 40.Stay safe Detroit, and remember to wash your hands.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.