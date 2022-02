click to enlarge Hugo Comte

Pop sensation Dua Lipa performs at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies.

To Make Is To Stay

This group exhibition presented by ARAB: A Real Arab Blueprint features more than 70 artworks by six artists: Farah Al Qasimi, Tarek Al Ghoussein, Shaima Al Tamami, Zeinab Saab, Yasmine Diaz, and Lara Atallah, co-curated by Nour Ballout of Habibi House and Roula David of Spot Lite. The goal of the exhibition, supported by a Knight Arts Challenge grant, is to bring the art of metro Detroit's vibrant Arab-American community into a wider audience. The works are hosted across two galleries, Galerie Camille and Spot Lite, and even include billboards along the streets of Detroit. An opening reception starts at Galerie Camille on Thursday, and continues at Spot Lite with music by DJ Kass and Aboudi. —Lee DeVito

From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Galerie Camille; 4130 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6737; galeriecamille.com; party continues from 6-p.m.-1 a.m. at Spot Lite; 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com.

Dua Lipa

British model-turned-pop star Dua Lipa released her retro-tinged electro-funk and disco-inspired sophomore album Future Nostalgia in March 2020, which seems like a bad time to release a record whose songs were just begging to be danced to. In hindsight, it might have been fortuitous; people were already "nostalgic" for the past and hopeful for a "future" without a pandemic, and grabbed onto the collection of songs like a life preserver. Collaborator Mark Ronson told Rolling Stone the record was a "sucker punch," comparing it to Daft Punk's similarly throwback Random Access Memories in terms of sonic cohesion, adding, "And it hit right at the moment of lockdown." With more and more arena shows finally returning, the time Future Nostalgia fans have long been waiting for is now. "I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates," Lipa said in a statement. "I'm so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true." Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï are also on the bill. —Lee DeVito

Doors at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25; Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets start at $45.

Frida

Michigan Opera Theatre's first opera production of 2022 is an ode to Frida Kahlo, a woman whose unmistakable energy left a mark on the Motor City, even though she was here for only a short time in the 1930s while her husband Diego Rivera worked on the Detroit Institute of Arts' awe-inspiring murals. Though The Detroit News described her at the time as merely the "wife of the master mural painter" who "gleefully dabbles in works of art," Detroit became an important part of Kahlo's story and artistic practice. After suffering a miscarriage, Kahlo processed the experience by creating "Henry Ford Hospital," imbuing her work with the surrealism and deeply personal symbolism for which she would become known, and marking a turning point in her career. Music Hall hosts a revival of this 2015 biographical opera by Maria Condemi, which once again stars Colombian soprano Catalina Cuervo as Kahlo and features a mariachi-style score by Robert Xavier Rodríguez. Said Cuervo in a statement, "I feel that the community here is so excited because Frida and Diego were such important people here in Michigan — for the museum, for the arts, for everything — that this is the right place to do this opera." —Lee DeVito

Doors at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27; Music Hall; 350 Madison Ave., Detroit; 313-887-8500; musichall.org. Tickets start at $59.

Tyler, The Creator

When you're lost or confused on which direction to head, just call Tyler, The Creator. The "Flower Boy" is bringing his "Call Me If You Get Lost" tour to Detroit on Monday in support of his 2021 album of the same name. The record was nominated for Best Rap Album in the 2022 Grammy Awards (if he wins, this will be his second Grammy; he won his first Grammy in 2020, for his critically acclaimed album, IGOR) and features a variety of fellow hip-hop acts including Pharrell Williams, Lil' Uzi Vert, Lil' Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, and Detroit's own 42 Dugg. While Tyler, The Creator may be the star of the show, he's bringing some talented friends along. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown are slated to open for the entire duration of the tour. —Alex Washington

Doors at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28; Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets start at $49.50.

