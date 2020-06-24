Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 24, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

DOJ whistleblower says Barr went after cannabis companies because he doesn't like them 

By
click to enlarge Attorney General Bill Barr. - PUBLIC DOMAIN
  • Public domain
  • Attorney General Bill Barr.

A Department of Justice whistleblower alleges that antitrust investigations into cannabis company mergers were motivated by Attorney General Bill Barr's personal distaste for pot.

John Elias, a department employee, testified in documents released on Tuesday that Barr targeted a merger between cannabis companies MedMen and PharmaCann. In a meeting, staff advised Barr that they believed the merger did not meet established criteria for antitrust investigations, but Barr rejected the advice because he "did not like the nature of their underlying business," the whistleblower alleges.



The merger was terminated last year following the investigation, surprising people in the industry, according to Marijuana Business Daily, and MadMen fired its chief financial officer.

Elias alleges that 29% of the Antitrust Division's merger probes targeted the marijuana industry.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim "acknowledged that the investigations were motivated by the fact that the cannabis industry is unpopular 'on the fifth floor,' a reference to Attorney General Barr's offices in the DOJ headquarters building," Elias wrote. "Personal dislike of the industry is not a proper basis upon which to ground an antitrust investigation."

Barr has also been criticized for personally influencing investigations into President Donald Trump's friends, including aid Roger Stone.

Aaron Zelinsky, one of four prosecutors who quit the Stone case, alleged that he and his colleagues were repeatedly pressured to cut Stone "a break" due to his relationship with Trump and because Barr "was 'afraid of the President.'"

Barr was also involved in the firing of the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman, who had investigated Trump's friends.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Looks like Green Party's Howie Hawkins is now the marijuana candidate in 2020 Read More

  2. Michigan Supply and Provisions opened new marijuana provisioning centers in Detroit and Battle Creek Read More

  3. Study suggests recreational weed states may see an increase in traffic deaths —though without evidence of high drivers Read More

  4. A Canadian smuggled weed across the Detroit River using a small submarine Read More

  5. Consistent cannabis use could drastically kick major migraine ass, study finds Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation