March 26, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Detroit's upscale Caucus Club has had it with customers smelling like weed 

By
click to enlarge The Caucus Club is planning to re-open in April. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Caucus Club is planning to re-open in April.

Detroit's longstanding Caucus Club is reminding customers it has a dress code. Apparently, the restaurant has a "smell code," too.

The restaurant took to Facebook earlier this week to remind diners to wear business attire.



It also called out customers for smelling like weed.

"Seriously people, hoodies and jerseys are not business attire," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. "Neither are ball caps 🧢 and sneakers 👟. Most importantly, if you smell like marijuana don’t even think of stepping inside the Caucus Club."

An attached image added, "Please be mindful that strong 'odors' are unacceptable."

The message drew more than 750 comments, including some who pointed out that these days, the smell of cannabis isn't really that much different than the smell of alcohol or cigars. Others pointed out that dress codes can come off as kind of racist.

"Just come out and say what kind of people you don’t want at your restaurant, no need to tip toe around what you really mean," one woman wrote.

We're guessing the owners of the Caucus Club have never had the pleasure of eating a steak after smoking a blunt. But cannabis-friendly upscale restaurant could come to Detroit soon enough. Last year, Detroit City Council approved an adult-use cannabis ordinance that allows for consumption lounges, where food could be served along with joints.

Now there's a classy idea.

You can read the Caucus Club's post below.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Trending

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, and other help
Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that.
The Republicans are not a serious party
Savage Love: What does it mean to be in ‘good working order’ to be in a relationship?
Free Will Astrology (March 24-30)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Joe Biden's White House has 'Reefer Madness' Read More

  2. The Detroit Cannabis Project launches to help bring diversity to Michigan's cannabis industry Read More

  3. Tom Wall’s journey into the secret life of marijuana plants Read More

  4. Cannabis entrepreneur Vetra Stephens has big plans to expand in the Detroit area Read More

  5. Why NBA vet Al Harrington invested in cannabis in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation