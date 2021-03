Detroit's upscale Caucus Club has had it with customers smelling like weed 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The Caucus Club is planning to re-open in April.

Detroit's longstanding Caucus Club is reminding customers it has a dress code. Apparently, the restaurant has a "smell code," too.The restaurant took to Facebook earlier this week to remind diners to wear business attire.It also called out customers for smelling like weed."Seriously people, hoodies and jerseys are not business attire," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post . "Neither are ball capsand sneakers. Most importantly, if you smell like marijuana don’t even think of stepping inside the Caucus Club."An attached image added, "Please be mindful that strong 'odors' are unacceptable."The message drew more than 750 comments, including some who pointed out that these days, the smell of cannabis isn't really that much different than the smell of alcohol or cigars. Others pointed out that dress codes can come off as kind of racist "Just come out and say what kind of people you don’t want at your restaurant, no need to tip toe around what you really mean," one woman wrote.We're guessing the owners of the Caucus Club have never had the pleasure of eating a steak after smoking a blunt. But cannabis-friendly upscale restaurant could come to Detroit soon enough. Last year, Detroit City Council approved an adult-use cannabis ordinance that allows for consumption lounges , where food could be served along with joints.Now there's a classy idea.You can read the Caucus Club's post below.