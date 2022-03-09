March 09, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

Detroit’s Movement releases full lineup, including Flying Lotus, Skrillex, Carl Craig b2b James Murphy, and more 

By
click to enlarge Detroit's Movement electronic music festival returns in 2022. - STEPHEN BONDIO
  • Stephen Bondio
  • Detroit's Movement electronic music festival returns in 2022.

After several years away from Hart Plaza due to the pandemic, Detroit's Movement music festival is set to return in 2022. And now the full lineup is finally here, with quite a few surprises.

According to an announcement that fest organizers Paxahau released Wednesday, the full bill includes more than 110 acts. Those include big national and international names like Flying Lotus, Skrillex, rapper 2 Chainz, Jon Hopkins, the Martinez Brothers, Maya Jane Coles, Duck Sauce, Chris Lake, Joe Kay, HAAi, and many more.



It was also announced that LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, who was previously announced as part of the fest's initial teaser lineup, will perform a special b2b set with Detroit techno icon Carl Craig.

The festival also highlighted other Detroit DJs and producers on the lineup, including Kevin Saunderson (as his alias E-Dancer), Jeff Mills (aka "The Wizard"), Stacey Pullen, DJ Minx, Rick Wilhite, Andrés, Waajeed, Drummer B, Icewear Vezzo, Jazmin Re'Nae, Neisha Neshae, Huey Mnemonic, Tammy Lakkis, Deon Jamar, Meftah, and many more.

Other previously announced acts include Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer, the Blessed Madonna, and Claude VonStroke, among others.

"Since its inception, Movement has been dedicated to bringing music fans a completely original experience to Detroit, with a focus on showcasing authentic and diverse lineups that are purely about the music and culture," organizers Paxahau said in a statement. "The 2022 lineup continues to showcase the breadth of the festival’s programming, featuring an inspired selection of dance music’s most in-demand artists, underground mainstays, and notable first-time performers; a potent cross-section of seasoned vets and future generations of electronic music."

The festival is set to return to its longstanding time during Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30.

Due to the pandemic, it pivoted to a virtual format in 2020, and returned as a "micro" version across three Detroit clubs in 2021 as Michigan scaled back pandemic measures.

According to Paxahau, nearly 100,000 people attended in 2019.

Tickets are now on sale at movementfestival.com. The full lineup poster is below.

click to enlarge The full 2022 Movement lineup. - COURTESY OF PAXAHAU
  • Courtesy of Paxahau
  • The full 2022 Movement lineup.

