Detroit's longstanding Hygrade Deli is now a Black-owned business 

Hygrade Deli.

Detroit's old-school Hygrade Deli lives on under new ownership.

Previous owner Stuart Litt, whose parents purchased the deli in 1972, put the business up for sale last year. The restaurant will now be owned by Detroit businessman Chuck Nolen, who also owns Cutters Bar & Grill in Eastern Market, The Detroit News reports.

Nolen has owned Cutters since 2004. He's also president of the Michigan Black Bar Owners Association.

"I congratulate Stuart Litt for running a great restaurant for so many years," Nolen said in a press release. "I can't thank him enough for entrusting me with this southwest Detroit landmark. I look forward to offering the same great food, quality service and the best corned beef in town."

The restaurant, which first opened in 1955, is known for its corned beef sandwiches and made an appearance in the 2016 films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Pickle Recipe.

Litt is set to celebrate his retirement at an 11 a.m. event on Friday at the deli, located at 3640 Michigan Ave., Detroit.

More information is available at hygradedeli.com.

