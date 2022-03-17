March 17, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

Detroit’s Eastern Market Flower Day is back for the first time since 2019 

By
Eastern Market's Flower Day is back.
  • Courtesy photo
  Eastern Market's Flower Day is back.

Flower Day at Detroit's Eastern Market is typically a sign that spring is here — and now, a sign of things going back to normal(ish).

The annual event, where you can pick up all kinds of plants for your home garden, was disrupted by the pandemic — but organizers announced that it will return to its typical format from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.



According to a press release, "This will be the first full-scale Flower Day at Eastern Market since 2019 and it will be the 54th Flower Day since the tradition started in 1967."

The event pivoted to online ordering in 2020, and then came back as a series of scaled-down events dubbed "Flower Season" in 2021.

Those will continue this year with "Flower Season Tuesday Markets" from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. Flowers will also be available at Eastern Market's usual Saturday Markets from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from mid-April through June.

The online sales will not return, however.

To commemorate the return of Flower Day, organizers will release an original print by local artist James Charles Morris of Definitive Style Exclusive.

According to the organizers, Flower Day started in 1966 when a group of 20 flower growers formed the Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association. The first Flower Day was held at the Michigan State Fairgrounds and featured vendor displays only. The event moved to Eastern Market as a shopping experience where people could buy flowers in 1967.

