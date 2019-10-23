Detroit’s ‘Damned’ exhibition offers three days of art, performances, and absinthe 

click to enlarge Ed Ballots

If you missed out on this year’s Theatre Bizarre, worry not, little demon, there’s another immersive and tantalizing circus coming to town to satiate your darkest desires. The 12th annual Damned exhibition offers three days of art, performances, and absinthe.

Thursday kicks off with a primal introspective, followed by Friday’s lineup, which is described as being an “extrospective” through light and fire. Art from more than 120 metro Detroit artists will be on display along with scheduled performances by Satori Circus, Detroit Circus, Jade Ashekerra, Shadowe Feurer, Jennabelle Wingless, Stella Isis Rothe, and Rocky Raquel. Damned will also offer cider and mead tastings, food for purchase, and sounds via Dixon’s Violin and Marcus Concernicus. The event concludes on Saturday with an immersive mask-mandatory masquerade.

Damned: An Exhibition of Enlightened Darkness takes place Thursday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 26 at Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; thatdamnedshow.com. Tickets are $15+.

