Detroit vegan spot Street Beet is closing for good at 3rd Street Bar 

Street Beet, the playful vegan pop-up that has been operating out of Midtown's 3rd Street Bar, will soon close for good.

Owners Nina Paletta and Megan Shaw announced the end of the project in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"We have decided to permanently close Street Beet," they wrote in a joint statement. "We know deep down that this is the right thing to do, and as individuals we are ready for the next chapter in our lives."

Street Beet first launched in 2018 as a pop-up series with vegan riffs on popular fast food, like "Taco Hell," "Pizza Butt," and "McDaddy's." In 2020, they found a more permanent home inside 3rd Street Bar.

"To 3rd Street — thank you for giving us a place to call home for the last couple of years, your staff has become part of our family," Paletta and Shaw wrote. "To our loyal customers, you have completely changed our lives."

They added, "Knowing that our food made you happy is the greatest accomplishment of all."

According to the post, Street Beet's final days open will be Feb. 9-13 and Feb. 16-20.

