Detroit Symphony Orchestra honors Black composers with Classical Roots 

William Eddins.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will host its 21st annual Classical Roots Concerts and Celebration Gala on Friday and Saturday. The yearly program honors African-American composers, musicians, educators, and leaders, and raises funds for the DSO's African American music and musician development program.

This year's program celebrates DSO director Dr. Glenda Price and late conductor and arts advocate Michael Morgan. Friday's performance features pianist Lara Downes, conductor William Eddins, and the Brazeal Dennard Chorale, while Saturday's orchestra includes Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with world-renowned trumpet player Wynton Marsalis.

Friday's performance starts at 10:45 a.m. and Saturday's performance begins at 8 p.m. at Orchestra Hall; 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5111; dso.org. Tickets start at $15. Saturday's concert will also be webcast for free at dso.org and on Facebook. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 request required to attend.

