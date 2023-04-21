Detroit Red Wings legend selling his beachfront home [PHOTOS]

Chris Chelios, former Detroit Red Wings defenseman, is selling his $75 million Malibu mansion
.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion (two of those championships with Detroit, thank you very much) listed his beachfront home and *whistles* it is impressive. Everything about it says summertime, which made us giggle due to the natural calling to the ice you would think Chelios subscribes to, but it's a beach paradise. It's also a dead ringer for its address— 247 Paradise Cove, Malibu, California.
Let's take a look at what all those Stanley Cup championships bought.