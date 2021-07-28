July 28, 2021 News & Views » Local News

A guide to the 2021 Detroit primary candidates 

By
click to enlarge Some of the many candidates running in Detroit's 2021 primary election. - COURTESY PHOTOS
  • Courtesy photos
  • Some of the many candidates running in Detroit's 2021 primary election.

With a big election coming up, we asked the candidates running for mayor, city council, and city clerk how they would rethink and reshape Detroit.

Detroit mayoral candidates
Detroit city council candidates
Detroit City clerk candidates

