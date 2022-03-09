Detroit PizzaPlex ‘Sospeso Collective’ program invites customers to buy pizza donations for food banks 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy photo
- Buy a pizza to donate to your local soup kitchen through PizzaPlex.
Detroit pizza fave PizzaPlex is paying it forward. Well, they’re asking customers to pay it forward by purchasing pizzas to donate to local soup kitchens.
The pizza shop’s donation-based program is called “Sospeso Collective.” To participate, patrons can “order” pizzas or pizza-making kits online, and select the organization they want to donate it to.
“We’d like to provide the organizations with free food for community members and beneficiaries — no strings attached,” PizzaPlex co-owner Alessandra Carreon said in a press release. “Our mission is to serve authentic Naples-style pizza from Italy while connecting customers and community members to the culture of Italy and to each other. We do this in a way that respects the environment and our workers. Our tagline is: Pizza People Planet.”
PizzaPlex is partnering with five community organizations that will distribute the pizzas to people in need: Detroit Boxing Gym, Fort Street Presbyterian Open Door Ministry, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Detroit Friendship House Food Pantry, and South Oakland Food Depot.
Each organization hopes to be able to provide the community between 10 and 90 pizzas a week.
You can make a donation on PizzaPlex’s online ordering platform
. The Sospeso Collective options are near the bottom of the page.
