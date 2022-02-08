February 08, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Detroit businesses pledge allegiance to Matt Stafford for Super Bowl LVI 

click to enlarge Detroit Rams merch being sold by lifestyle brand, The D Line. - THE D LINE / TWITTER
  • The D Line / Twitter
  • Detroit Rams merch being sold by lifestyle brand, The D Line.

One thing that can always be said about Detroiters is that they will ride and support anything Detroit until they can't anymore.

Detroiters are a very loyal and dedicated people as made evident by all the Detroit Lions fans who have simply decided that the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl appearance is really a Detroit Super Bowl appearance.



Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will make his first Super Bowl appearance during his first season playing for a team that's not the Lions. To make things even more Detroit, 8 Mile's own Eminem will be performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

While some of us feel Stafford's success is like watching our ex get married after a bad breakup, others are celebrating this as a moment for Detroit.

The D Line, a lifestyle brand that makes witty Detroit-inspired merchandise, dropped a line of merch that says Detroit Rams and features a modified Lions and Rams logo.
Even the Detroit Cookie Company got in on the action. The bakery took to social media to show its support for Stafford by giving way 900 of its PB Volcano cookies, apparently they're Stafford's favorite from the cookie company, if the Rams secure the Super Bowl win.

If the phrase "take what they can get" were a city, it would be Detroit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

