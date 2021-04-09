April 09, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Detroit-based cannabis company will donate $1 from each jar of pot sold toward planting trees in Africa 

By
For each jar of flower purchased, Detroit-based cannabis company Empire will be donating $1 towards planting trees in Africa.
  • Shutterstock
  For each jar of flower purchased, Detroit-based cannabis company Empire will be donating $1 towards planting trees in Africa.

To celebrate both 420 and Earth Day, a Detroit-based cannabis company says it will donate $1 from each jar of flower sold to help plant trees in Africa.



From Tuesday, April 20 to Thursday, April 22, Empire Brands's "Trees for Trees" campaign will donate $1 per each jar of flower purchased to Trees for the Future to plant a tree within one of nine countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Providing industry-leading product is a huge focus of ours, however, we also understand that our environment, community and patients are equally as important," Empire's Oday Hamade says in a statement. "Through Trees for Trees, we are able to add a philanthropic twist that allows our patients to not only feel good from consuming our product, but also feeling great after giving back to our community."

The Trees for Trees promotion will be available at selection locations. See Empire's website for more information.

