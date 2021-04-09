Detroit-based cannabis company will donate $1 from each jar of pot sold toward planting trees in Africa 

To celebrate both 420 and Earth Day, a Detroit-based cannabis company says it will donate $1 from each jar of flower sold to help plant trees in Africa.
"Providing industry-leading product is a huge focus of ours, however, we also understand that our environment, community and patients are equally as important," Empire's Oday Hamade says in a statement. "Through Trees for Trees, we are able to add a philanthropic twist that allows our patients to not only feel good from consuming our product, but also feeling great after giving back to our community."
The Trees for Trees promotion will be available at selection locations. See Empire's website for more information.
