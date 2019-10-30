October 30, 2019 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Detroit-based business to launch cell phone app for cannabis users, businesses 

click to enlarge Cell phone app Weedi. - DENOVO STUDIOS
  • Denovo Studios
  • Cell phone app Weedi.

With dozens of marijuana dispensaries in Michigan and more than 2,000 cannabis strains, buying pot can be an overwhelming experience.

Enter Weedi, a sleek, new cell phone app designed to help consumers locate dispensaries and browse menus and strains.



Denovo Studios, a Detroit-based mobile development company, plans to launch the app for iOS and Android on Dec. 6 — just in time for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales.

The all-in-one platform is a comprehensive resource for cannabis users and businesses. You can search for dispensaries and browse menus for flower strains, edibles, concentrates, and vape cartridges.

One of the most useful features is a customizable strain library with nearly 2,500 strains. The app helps you find the perfect strain for your desired mood or medical issue. Users also can document their experience with each strain.

“We want to make it easier for cannabis users to not only learn about different strains, but also be able to capture their experience within the app,” Andy Saldana, founder and CEO of Denovo Studios, tells Metro Times. “With so many different types of strains out there and new strains being introduced daily, it can be difficult for users to keep track of what strains they have tried and how it personally affected them. With the capability to personalize the app based on their experience, we hope to make the user’s cannabis journey easier and less intimidating.”

The app also is useful for cannabis businesses. The app allows businesses to create content, such as rewards, specials, and new strains and products, and share the information on social media.

“By allowing dispensaries to create their own content within the app, it opens up the opportunity for them to take control of their business and present customers with relevant information, Saldana says. “Provisioning centers will provide the growing cannabis-using community the information they need and allow customers to feel confident when they visit their dispensaries.”

Denovo Studios has been building mobile apps for more than five years. Its previously launched Cannabis Strain Guide has ranked in the top 25 medical apps in the iOS App Store.

