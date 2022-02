Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House expands brunch hours 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Vegan Biscuits & Gravy with Tofu Scramble served at PJ's Lager House.

With all the news about Detroit-area restaurants closing due to the hardships of the pandemic, it's good to hear that some are surviving.That includes PJ's Lager House, the longstanding Corktown rock 'n' roll bar that is also known for its vegan-centric brunch.Owner PJ Ryder says he's expanding the bar's brunch hours to 7 a.m.-11 a.m. weekdays starting on Feb. 14.The regular menu — which includes burgers, gumbo, po' boys, and more — switches over from 11 a.m.-11 p.m."PJ’s philosophy of food is that if I wouldn’t serve it at home, we won’t serve it at PJ’s," Ryder says in a statement. "Our dishes are simply good."Ryder says he plans on pivoting PJ's Lager House to "become more of a full-time restaurant," though he says it will still feature live music.Things were not looking good for PJ's, which Ryder took over in 2010. In 2019, Ryder listed the business for sale for $2.2 million , citing dwindling interest in live music and more competition from new venues. In 2020, PJ's was closed "for the foreseeable future" due to the ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns, which Ryder said "devastated" his business and staff."With all the pivots that restaurant and bar owners have had to make during this time of COVID, PJ’s is very happy and grateful to have survived," he says.PJ's Lager House is located at 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; pjslagerhouse.com

