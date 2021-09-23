September 23, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Dentitox Pro is a nutritional supplement formulated to bolster oral health.
With dental care as expensive as ever, millions of Americans are dealing with untreated dental caries and missing teeth. Other common problems include bad breath, gum disease and suboptimal oral microbiomes. All of these issues can lead to systemic health complications as well.
The Dentitox Pro supplement combines vitamins, minerals, plant extracts and essential oils that help your body combat the oral health problems you are experiencing. Once your oral health is stabilized, benefits include fresh breath, less sensitive teeth, better digestion and less prone to decay and gum disease.
Dentitox Pro is a liquid-based oral health supplement. The Dentitox Pro drops are applied into the mouth using a dropper and then distributed over the teeth, gums, tongue and other oral soft tissues while brushing with toothpaste. The drops have a refreshing taste and immediately freshen your breath.
The supplement even has the effect of whitening the teeth, and the product is all natural. All of the vitamins and minerals are derived from natural sources. The essential oils and other plant extracts are locally sourced and processed and packaged in a lab that is FDA approved and GMP certified.
Marc Hall and his wife Martha are North Carolinians with a passion for traditional medicine and, in particular, using essential oils and other plant extracts for medicinal purposes. As Hall tells it, he was someone who had avoided the dentist’s office for much of his adult life, but he was dealing with a range of oral health issues. Those included breath so bad that his wife sometimes recoiled from him.
Hall began experimenting more aggressively with natural remedies to treat his bad breath and cure the underlying issues. With each iteration of his formula, he had even greater success, and he was eventually able to achieve sustainable fresh breath, whiter teeth and teeth and gums that were less sensitive and painful. He then worked with a team of medicinal chemists to create the final product.
The maker of Dentitox Pro is technically the Dentitox Pro brand. However, the sourcing, manufacturing and packaging of the product are all handled through ShipOffers, which is a large dietary supplement and skin care company that has many smaller clients like March Hall and his wife. All sales and refunds are facilitated through ClickBank, which is an established and trusted online retailer.
Nutritional deficiencies set the stage for many common oral health issues. One way that this formula works is that it provides you the specific vitamins and minerals that your teeth and gums need to thrive. This can even lead to a reversal of your dental health problems. After all, tooth enamel can regenerate and reverse decay, gingivitis can be reversed and your gums can be built back up.
Another way that Dentitox Pro works is by stabilizing the mouth microbiome. In a healthy person, the mouth is filled with beneficial bacteria that improves digestion and helps to limit dental plaque. In an unhealthy mouth, bad bacteria, such as Streptococcus mutans, outnumbers the good. It makes you more prone to tooth decay and gum disease, makes your breath smell foul and discolors your teeth.
The Dentitox Pro formula includes antibacterial qualities that help to destroy the bad bacteria. Antioxidants help to flush toxins and reduce inflammation. Xylitol helps to inhibit the growth of S. mutans and to neutralize pH levels in your saliva and dental plaque. This product also features substances that whiten your teeth, make them less sensitive, improve your breath and so forth.
As with many nutritional supplements, there have been no clinical trials of the Dentitox Pro proprietary formula in particular. This is unfortunate but also understandable due to how expensive that process is. But you can take peace of mind in knowing that there has been extensive research conducted on all of the active ingredients in this supplement as they pertain to oral health. Many of those studies are linked on the official Dentitox Pro website, and you can find more on sites like Healthline and WebMD.
Dentitox Pro can:
All of the Dentitox Pro ingredients are natural and sourced from local growers with no use of pesticides or chemical treatments designed to help them grow. The core categories of active ingredients include vitamins, minerals, xylitol, collagen and MSM and various essential oils and other plant extracts.
- Vitamins
Vitamin A is a powerful antioxidant and integral to saliva production. It is featured here as beta carotene. Beta carotene is a precursor to vitamin A that your body will convert into the vitamin. Vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant, and it is essential to gum health. In fact, gum bleeding and gum disease are often associated with vitamin C deficiencies. Vitamin D3 is essential to tooth health and helps to avoid dental caries, gum inflammation and gum disease. Vitamin K2 is also essential to tooth health.
- Minerals
All of the minerals included in the Dentitox Pro liquid drop formula are essential to bone and tooth health and play an important role in the regeneration of tooth enamel. Calcium fortifies the teeth and jawbone and promotes gum health. Phosphorous is needed to make use of the calcium. Iron is used to build and rebuild the teeth. Potassium helps to regulate acid levels in the mouth, and zinc plays a vital role in plaque prevention and is included here in the form that is easiest to absorb.
- Xylitol
Xylitol is used in a wide range of foods and beverages as a sugar alternative. It is also used in sugar-free gum, toothpaste and mouth rinses because it helps to break down dental plaque and makes it more difficult for dental plaque to accumulate and even to harden into dental calculus.
- Collagen and MSM
MSM and collagen are substances that naturally occur in the human body. They are integral to the health of your bones, joints and skin and are often taken together in dietary supplements designed for bone health. Dentitox Pro includes these substances because they help bone and tissue regenerate, and this includes your jawbone, teeth, gums and the many other soft tissues in your mouth.
- Essential Oils and Other Plant Extracts
This product also contains a number of essential oils and other plant extracts. These include cinnamon, elderberry, Indian licorice root, neem, peppermint and sage. In some cases, such as with cinnamon and peppermint, these are included simply as a natural breather freshener. But elderberry, which is one of the most abundant substances in the formula, is loaded with antioxidants and nutritional value. Licorice is the original oral heath medicine and contains a compound that can prevent and reverse dental caries.
- Other Ingredients
Dentitox Pro is made using purified water. It also contains substances that are inactive but included to stabilize the liquid. Chief among these stabilizers is glycerin. A daily dose of this supplement contains less than 10 calories and less than 1 gram of carbohydrates.
The recommended daily dosage is six drops a day. Each bottle contains 180 drops, which amounts to 30 doses. There is no particular time when you have to take your drops, but you are supposed to take all six while brushing your teeth. We recommend the morning hygiene ritual as the ideal time for most people. Clean your toothbrush. Prepare it with toothpaste. Apply six drops anywhere on your teeth and gums. Brush gently and for at least two minutes in order to ensure that the formula is equally distributed. Spit it out. Rinse with water until the mouth is clear. Feel free to rinse with your mouthwash of your choice.
Floss daily. Brush twice a day but only once with Dentitox Pro drops. Use a soft-bristled brush. Choose a fluoride-based toothpaste that has the ADA seal of acceptance. Brush gently and for at least two minutes at a time. Rinse your mouth often and vigorously with plain water. Feel free to use an oral rinse with the ADA seal of acceptance, but do not rinse prior to bedtime. The fluoride from the toothpaste will be more effective. Stay hydrated, which is essential to saliva production. Rinse with water after every meal or snack. Vary up your diet with teeth-healthy foods, such as crunchy green vegetables.
The most common questions we encountered during this Dentitox Pro review concerned how long it should take to see results. It is a difficult question to answer because it varies from person to person and depends heavily on the current health of your teeth and gums. That said, most users experienced positive results within the first 14 days and most experienced substantial results within 30 days. If your oral health is particularly bad, however, it could take 60 or even 90 days to see the full results.
Our review team is not aware of any Dentitox Pro side effects—as in side effects related specifically to this product. We did not experience any side effects, and we did not encounter any known side effects during either our research or the analysis of customer reviews. All of the substances included in this formula have been approved for human consumption by the FDA. It is possible that you could have a specific allergy to one of the plant extracts used here, such as cinnamon. If you are aware of an allergy to one of the ingredients do not use this product without approval from your physician. Allergy symptoms are rather minor in most cases, such as headaches, nausea and indigestion. If you experience anything like that, cease taking the supplement until you are able to consult with your physician.
The Dentitox Pro supplement is completely safe to use while you are taking other nutritional supplements as well. We will, however, provide you the standard advice when it comes to mixing supplements. Note the vitamins, minerals and so forth that you are ingesting, and be aware of the total amount to ensure that you are not exceeding the safe limits for any particular substance.
Our team is not aware of any potential negative interactions between this supplement and any medications. We did not encounter any known issues during either our research or the analysis of customer reviews. However, the safe advice is to check with your pharmacist prior to taking this or any supplement. The most common problem with this kind of interaction is that a medication you take renders a vitamin, mineral or so forth ineffective, and you pharmacist should be able to help you schedule your doses in order to avoid that problem.
A standard disclaimer with most dietary supplements is that they should not be taken by people under 18 years old due to the lack of clinical research involving younger people. Another standard disclaimer is that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take this supplement. If in either of these cases you want to use Dentitox Pro, it is highly recommended that you consult with a physician first.
The Dentitox Pro drops are only sold through the official website via the ClickBank retail platform. This is standard for all supplements backed by the ShipOffers platform because it gives them great control over quality assurance and the supply chain and allows them to maintain higher profit margins. That last part is less than ideal for the consumer, but we would not expect that to change anytime soon.
The standard price is $69 for a bottle than contains a 30-day supply. Shipping and handling are waived for domestic orders. Shipping varies for international orders. Dentitox Pro provides bulk discounts. If you purchase a 90-day supply, the total cost is $177 and the per-bottle price is $59. If you purchase a 180-day supply, the total cost is $294 and the per-bottle price is $49.
Dentitox Pro offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. It calls this an ironclad assurance, which references the fact that no questions will be asked and you can even use all of the product. You have 60 days from the date your order was shipped. If you are unsatisfied for whatever reason, email contact@dentitox.com, and inform them that you want to start the return process. You will receive a return merchandise authorization number. You then need to ship any opened and unopened bottles back to the company. They will then refund your purchase price in full.
We collected more than 6,000 Dentitox Pro customer reviews from people we were able to verify as having purchased through the official site. The approval rating among those reviews is higher than 92%. Of those satisfied customers, 51% indicated that the product exceeded their expectations, and 44% indicated that the product had met their expectations. Among the 8% that were neutral or dissatisfied, only 1% opted to take advantage of the no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.
Our team has had good success with nutritional supplements that are backed by ShipOffers and sold through ClickBank. The only consistent criticism we have is that the pricing tends to be high. That is the case again here, and we realize that it will be a deal breaker for people who would otherwise try the product. We do think that the refund helps to some degree because it eliminates most of the risk.
That said, how much is it worth to have whiter teeth, fresh breath and a mouth full of teeth and gums that do not hurt? This was a sentiment in many of the Dentitox Pro reviews that we analyzed. From personal perspectives, we were pleased. Almost all of us have noticed whiter teeth and fresher breath, and one of our team members was even able to stop using Sensodyne toothpaste.
As much as I recommend this product, I also caution against unreasonable expectations. Among the dissatisfied verifiable reviews we did find, unrealistic expectations were often at the root of the dissatisfaction. If you have a tooth with deep decay, for instance, no supplement will undo that.
#1. Is Dentitox Pro a Safe Supplement?
Yes. The Dentitox Pro formula is safe and comprises ingredients that have all been approved for human consumption by the FDA. The liquid drop formula is manufactured and packaged in a GMP-certified and FDA-registered lab. Furthermore, our six-person review team has taken the supplement for a period of more than three months, and none of us have suffered any ill effects from that testing period. In addition, we could not find such complaints linked to any verifiable customer reviews.
#2. Can Dentitox Pro Reverse Tooth Decay and Gum Disease?
Yes. But there are caveats. Gum disease has two main stages: gingivitis and periodontitis. Gingivitis is reversible. Periodontitis is not and can only be managed. Likewise, tooth decay is reversible if it has not yet completely eroded the enamel in that area of the tooth. If it has, the decay can be slowed, but the only real way to treat it is to have a dentist clean the infected area and fill it.
#3. Should You Take Dentitox Pro Forever?
The answer to this question for the average user is no. Once you get your tooth and gum health back on track, you should be able to maintain it through proper oral hygiene. You can then take supplements that target other aspects of your health and return to Dentitox Pro as needed. That said, there are some people who are prone to various dental health issues due to genetics, and there are specific cases where ongoing and regular use of Dentitox Pro is recommended in order to stave off those problems.
#4. Can You Purchase Dentitox Pro from GNC, eBay or Amazon?
No. This product is only sold through the Dentitox Pro official website. It is not sold through retail outlets like GNC. It is also not sold through third-party sellers. You may see what seems like Dentitox Pro on Amazon and eBay, but those are knockoff products that do not contain the authentic formula.
#5. How Long Does It Take for an Order to Arrive?
Domestic orders will arrive within seven business days, but most Dentitox Pro orders shipped within the continental U.S. arrive in just a couple of days. International orders can take as long as 14 days due to a wide range of factors, including small courier businesses, customs and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
