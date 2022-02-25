Dearborn restaurant Sahara reopens after six month closure 

click to enlarge Sahara Restaurant Dearborn/ Facebook

Sahara Restaurant in Dearborn.

Staple Dearborn Lebanese restaurant Sahara reopened on Wednesday this week after being closed for six months. The restaurant is now offering takeout only until further notice.Sahara has been closed since September 2019 near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Co-owner Sam Hammoud told thethat he struggled to keep the restaurant staffed and there was a high number of carryout orders when the state restricted dine-in eating.Reportedly, there was a time when the wait was an hour.The restaurant teased that they were reopening soon in a Facebook post back in January, and people went crazy. Over 140 people commented, impatiently waiting for the restaurant’s return and lauding it as a “gem in the community.”Sahara is located at 22815 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-406-5959.