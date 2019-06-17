June 17, 2019 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Dark horse Detroit Sen. Betty Jean Alexander proposes law establishing THC intoxication level for driving 

By
Betty Jean Alexander. - VIOLET IKONOMOVA
  • Violet Ikonomova
  • Betty Jean Alexander.

Cannabis communities across the state may want to pay more attention to State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander.

Alexander is the politician who seemingly came out of nowhere to snag a seat in Lansing, representing the west side of Detroit and some surrounding suburban communities.

Despite the advisory opinion that Michigan should not establish a per se level of THC as intoxication, a few weeks ago Alexander proposed a law (SB 347) to amend the Michigan vehicle code that would set that level at 5 ng/ml. You can find the proposed changes on Page 8 of the document here, also embedded below.
Alexander is a newbie to state government, but she seems to be ready to make a name for herself with this effort.

Too bad it's on the backs of marijuana users.

PDF 2019-SIB-0347.pdf
