February 10, 2022

Cupid's Undie Run invites metro Detroiters to strip for a good cause 

Staff pick

click to enlarge Cupid's Undie Run is back. - RAY RUSHING, DETROIT STOCK CITY
  • Ray Rushing, Detroit Stock City
  • Cupid's Undie Run is back.

Here's one for the brave, or at least those who like to take off their clothes for a good cause.



Cupid's Undie Run makes a Detroit stop to raise funds to research neurofibromatosis, a genetic neurological disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The event kicks off at Detroit's Tin Roof with some drinking to help get people in the mood, then commences for a mile run that ends back at the Tin Roof for a nearly-naked dance party.

If that all sounds like too much work, at least the people-watching should be good.

From noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12; starting at the Tin Roof; 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; my.cupids.org. Tickets are $50.

