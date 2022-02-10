Cupid's Undie Run invites metro Detroiters to strip for a good cause 

click to enlarge Ray Rushing, Detroit Stock City

Cupid's Undie Run is back.

Here's one for the brave, or at least those who like to take off their clothes for a good cause.

Cupid's Undie Run makes a Detroit stop to raise funds to research neurofibromatosis, a genetic neurological disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The event kicks off at Detroit's Tin Roof with some drinking to help get people in the mood, then commences for a mile run that ends back at the Tin Roof for a nearly-naked dance party.If that all sounds like too much work, at least the people-watching should be good.

From noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12; starting at the Tin Roof; 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; my.cupids.org. Tickets are $50.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.