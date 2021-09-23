Crain Communications acquires cannabis news site 

click to enlarge Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock.com

The headquarters of business and trade publisher Crains Communications.

Crain Communications is going green.

The Detroit-based media company recently acquired Green Market Report , a cannabis financial news site.

Green Market Report launched in 2017 and averages about 150,000 page views per month. The New York-based digital media outlet specializes in topics like cannabis legislation, financial reporting, and business trends.

“We are excited to add Green Market Report to our now 21-brand portfolio,” KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications, said in a news release. “They focus on the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry, so it’s a natural fit with our other business brands.”

Though purchasing numbers have not been disclosed, the deal is expected to be finalized Sept. 30.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.