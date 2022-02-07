February 07, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

COVID-denier Ted Nugent is bringing his 'Detroit Muscle 2022' tour to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 

By
click to enlarge Ted Nugent. - DOUG JAMES / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Doug James / Shutterstock.com
  • Ted Nugent.

Ted Nugent, who got COVID-19 last year after denying its existence, is apparently back in full health and gearing up for a 2022 tour.

The tour includes a Saturday, Aug. 13 date at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. Tickets for the "Detroit Muscle tour" go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and start at $25.15 for the lawn.

The tour is in support of the Motor City Madman's new record, Detroit Muscle, due in April. The tour will see a power trio lineup with Nugent on guitar joined by Greg Smith on bass and Jason Hartless on drums.

"The mighty Motor City is forever globally known as the epicenter of the ultimate high energy soul-music firestorm, and everybody desperately needs a suckerpunch of Detroit Muscle now more than ever," Nugent said in a statement. "Relax, it's good for you."

Nugent got COVID-19 last year after posting a video claiming the pandemic was "not real" and performing at an "anti-mask" grocery store in Florida. Despite admitting that COVID-19 made him feel so bad he said, "I thought I was dying," Nugent has said he will not take his tour to venues that require vaccinations or masks.

"So, hopefully the Uncle Ted shitkicker American campfire Detroit Muscle tour 20-clusterfuck-22 will finally happen after the communist Chinese Biden gang canceled it in 2020 and 20-clusterfuck-21," Nugent said in a recent announcement.

Alrighty then.

Best of Detroit

