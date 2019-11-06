Could re-election of foul-mouthed Mayor Fouts be a harbinger for Trump's second term? 

click to enlarge City of Warren, Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has a mouth as filthy as President Donald Trump's.

Suburban Detroit's Macomb County is famously regarded as a bellwether for national politics. So the re-election of Mayor Jim Fouts for a fourth term on Tuesday in the county's city of Warren should give pause to people hoping for Donald Trump to be a one-term president.