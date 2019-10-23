Cosplay heaven Youmacon returns to Detroit 

Halloween may come but once a year, but for many people dressing up in elaborate costumes is a way of life — and many of them will be in attendance at one of the largest cosplay conventions in the country. Youmacon, which debuted in 2005 at the Troy Hilton with a little more than 1,000 attendees, is entering its 14th year and will see an estimated attendance of more than 22,000. The sprawling, three-day celebration of Japanese anime, comics, and video games draws people from all over the world, many of whom will cosplay, or dress as their favorite pop culture characters.

As always, the event will offer dozens of panels, workshops, and shopping opportunities. This year will see the return of con-goers’ favorite events, including Live Action Mario Party, Clara Cow’s Cosplay Cup, late-night video- and tabletop-gaming rooms, dance parties, and the Maid Cafe, where guests can be served by Youmacon maids. Kawaii!

Youmacon takes place Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 3 at TCF Center and Renaissance Center; see youmacon.com for full schedule. Three-day badges are $70, Thursday evening’s events are free and open to non-badge holders. Use promo code "METROTIMES" for a discount.

