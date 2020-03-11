Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

March 11, 2020 Special Issues » Saint Patrick's Day

Corktown’s 62nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns on Sunday 

click to enlarge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Corktown, March 15.

Courtesy of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Corktown, March 15.

We metro Detroiters are pretty damn lucky. One of the biggest, rowdiest, and — dare we say — greenest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is right in our backyard, when the streets of Detroit’s historic Corktown neighborhood are flooded with some 100,000 shamrock-wearing, green-beer-drinking party people looking to celebrate, you know, the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and, you know, drinking before breakfast.

This year marks the 62nd annual celebration of Detroit’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m. near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and will move west with marching bands, festive floats, color guards, clowns, and this year’s Grand Marshal, Peggy Gray, granddaughter of Irish immigrants and contributor to Parade Times, a St. Paddy’s Day Parade fundraising publication. This year’s parade, which is made possible by 35 metro Detroit Irish organizations in partnership with the Parade Company, will benefit Detroit’s St. Pat’s Senior Center, Bridges Beyond Boxing, the Solanus Casey Center, and the UIS Scholarship Fund — because, yeah, drinking is fun, but there’s no hangover when you give back. Oh, and for those looking to avoid the sloppy drinkers — in other words, the non-Irish partiers —  consider this year’s reserved Family Fun Zone.

The 62nd Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue, Detroit; detroitstpatricksparade.com; event is free and open to the public.

