Commercial Cannabis Conference & Expo to connect marijuana businesses at Detroit's TCF Center 

As Michigan continues to establish the marijuana industry in the state, the Commercial Cannabis Conference & Expo will be held to help business owners navigate the changing landscape.
The theme of the event this year is “We Are the Future,” nodding to the fact that Michigan is building up the recreational marijuana market in the state, as well as starting up a hemp market and increasing the scope of the medical marijuana industry.
The two-day, business-to-business conference will allow attendees to connect with cannabis businesses around the Midwest, learn about cannabis opportunities, build relationships with business partners and potential customers, and get updates on the latest changes to the state’s hemp, medical marijuana, and recreational marijuana programs.
The expo will feature 50 speakers, and will include a leadership room, hemp room, and marijuana room, which will focus on data and technology, social justice and equity, and quality and safety. Session topics include new recreational program and opportunities; sports and cannabis with pro-cannabis professional athletes; advice for new brands and provisioning centers; cooking with cannabis; security; and a focus on how successful cannabis companies were built.
The event will feature 150 companies from the Midwest, including product owners and suppliers for those seeking to expand their product offerings. Attendees will include those seeking a business license, government partners, entrepreneurs, investors, hemp and marijuana experts, aspiring caregivers, aspiring microbusinesses, job seekers, education partners, and more.
The event will be held at the TCF Center at 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. Attendees must be at least 21 years old to participate, and children with a valid medical marijuana card should be accompanied by an adult. No marijuana will be sold at the event but exhibitors may gift samples, and CBD products can be sold as well. Visit cannabis-aid.com
