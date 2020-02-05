Coffee Down Under, an Australian-style coffee spot, is coming to Detroit's Financial District 

click to enlarge
If you want to know how people do coffee on literally the opposite side of the world
, a new Australian-style coffee bar is headed your way.
Coffee Down Under
is set to open in downtown Detroit’s Financial District this spring. The 400-square-foot space is currently under construction and will be located directly under Brome Modern Eatery.
The coffee bar will feature espresso roasts from Proud Mary Cafe, a Melbourne-based establishment. It will also serve Australian refreshments, including the long black — it’s stronger than an Americano and is created by pouring a double-shot of espresso or ristretto over hot water.
Other drinks that will be featured are the flat white, which is a strong and milky coffee, and the Melbourne Magic, which is steamed milk poured over a double ristretto. (Ristretto, short for “restricted espresso,” is a short shot of espresso that’s made with less water and finely ground beans, resulting in a more concentrated flavor.)
Coffee Down Under will primarily focus on serving espresso to on-the-go customers, as well as a limited selection of food items like pastries and breakfast burritos. The space will feature a modest kitchen and less than 10 cafe seats.
Tarun Kajeepeta, Coffee Down Under’s owner, used to operate car subscription service Condor Detroit prior to selling the business a couple years ago, according to Eater
. He then spent a year living in Australia and focusing on its rich coffee culture, leading to this latest venture.
