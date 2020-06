Cloud Cannabis marijuana dispensary is open in Muskegon 

click to enlarge Cloud Cannabis

Cloud Cannabis in Muskegon Township opened for business earlier this month for medical and recreational customers.The company plans to donate 5% of all profits to local charities and will hire 80% of their employees from the area."We're keeping our promise to get back to our community in Muskegon," CEO Jacob Saboo tellsFor now, the store is only open for online ordering for curbside or delivery, but spokesman Mike Berra says customers can expect a high-tech shopping experience when the store opens for in-person customers, with information that can be scanned on your smartphone.It's the first Cloud Cannabis store to open, with another planned for Ann Arbor within the next two months. Berra says more are planned across Michigan.Cloud Cannabis is located at 2190 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon; cloudcannabis.com