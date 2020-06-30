Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 30, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Cloud Cannabis marijuana dispensary is open in Muskegon 

By
click to enlarge CLOUD CANNABIS
  • Cloud Cannabis

Cloud Cannabis in Muskegon Township opened for business earlier this month for medical and recreational customers.

The company plans to donate 5% of all profits to local charities and will hire 80% of their employees from the area.



"We're keeping our promise to get back to our community in Muskegon," CEO Jacob Saboo tells Metro Times.

For now, the store is only open for online ordering for curbside or delivery, but spokesman Mike Berra says customers can expect a high-tech shopping experience when the store opens for in-person customers, with information that can be scanned on your smartphone.

It's the first Cloud Cannabis store to open, with another planned for Ann Arbor within the next two months. Berra says more are planned across Michigan.

Cloud Cannabis is located at 2190 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon; cloudcannabis.com.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Canna-Business »

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Women could be more sensitive to THC than men, according to study Read More

  2. Study suggests recreational weed states may see an increase in traffic deaths —though without evidence of high drivers Read More

  3. The Ultimate Guide to CBD And Seniors for Pain Pill Replacement Read More

  4. God’s Greenery aims to connect Christians with CBD Read More

  5. First Time CBD Buyers Guide: What Blue Ribbon Hemp Product Is Right For You? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation